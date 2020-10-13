Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $4.22 on Friday. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. Analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit