Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States."

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $4.22 on Friday. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. Analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

