Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

