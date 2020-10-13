Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.27 ($87.38).

FRA:ZAL opened at €84.88 ($99.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.13. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit