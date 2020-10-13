Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.27 ($87.38).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €84.88 ($99.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.13. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.