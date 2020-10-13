Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.27 ($87.38).

Zalando stock opened at €84.88 ($99.86) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €76.12 and its 200-day moving average is €60.13.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit