Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.27 ($87.38).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €84.88 ($99.86) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €76.12 and its 200-day moving average is €60.13.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.