Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.27 ($87.38).

Shares of ZAL opened at €84.88 ($99.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €76.12 and its 200-day moving average is €60.13. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

