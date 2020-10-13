Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Shares Up 2.8%

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR)’s share price was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 30,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 158,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.82.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

