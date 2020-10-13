Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Shares Up 2.8%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR)’s share price was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 30,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 158,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.82.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit