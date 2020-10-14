$0.15 EPS Expected for NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetSTREIT.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. NetSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

