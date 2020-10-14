105,087 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

