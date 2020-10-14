11,038 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 240,762 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $387,424,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

