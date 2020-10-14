14,261 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $151.80. 90,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,892. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $160.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.93.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

