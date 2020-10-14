147,362 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

