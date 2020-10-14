17,726 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

