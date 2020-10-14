2,411 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.46. 3,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.