$26.62 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report $26.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.95 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $29.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $144.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $150.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $126.20 million, with estimates ranging from $88.59 million to $170.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 5,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,865. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $26,888.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,198 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

