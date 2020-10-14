$352.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $352.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.07 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Shares of COG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

