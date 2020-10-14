3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 491,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,676,000 after buying an additional 129,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. 23,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,245. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

