$425.77 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post sales of $425.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $474.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%.

KOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 62 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,294. The company has a market cap of $503.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

