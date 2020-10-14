$46.50 Million in Sales Expected for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $46.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the highest is $47.50 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $100.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $215.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.90 million to $218.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $253.10 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $256.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Dmc Global stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,434. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $500.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Dmc Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,748 shares of company stock valued at $201,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 489,503 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 61,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,550,000.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

