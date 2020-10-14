$462.39 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $462.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.70 million and the lowest is $460.00 million. Entegris reported sales of $394.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

ENTG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. 7,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $85.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 91.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entegris by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Entegris by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

