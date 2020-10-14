$50.74 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will report sales of $50.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.78 million. Alerus Finl Cp posted sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year sales of $205.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $208.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.24 million, with estimates ranging from $187.08 million to $191.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Get Alerus Finl Cp alerts:

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

Shares of ALRS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,689. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Finl Cp (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Finl Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Finl Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.