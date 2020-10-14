$597.35 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post $597.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $606.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.90 million. Griffon reported sales of $574.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $632.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million.

GFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 7,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. Griffon has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Griffon by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.