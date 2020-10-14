$598.03 Million in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $598.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.00 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 54,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 3.48. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 769,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

