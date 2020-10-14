$623.47 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $623.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $594.00 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $636.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,031. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

