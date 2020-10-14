$64.98 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $64.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.06 million to $65.90 million. QCR posted sales of $60.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $255.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $258.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.85 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $225.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

QCRH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,354. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $464.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 25.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in QCR by 164.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

