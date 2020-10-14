$814.40 Million in Sales Expected for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $814.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.40 million. Timken reported sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. 3,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $2,255,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 639.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $202,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

