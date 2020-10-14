8,921 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,083.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 467,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 44,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 457,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,746,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

