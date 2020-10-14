AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,914 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.19. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

