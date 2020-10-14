Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. 2,444,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,467,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 77.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 315,271 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

