Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 30th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

NYSE FAX opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

