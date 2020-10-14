Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 30th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

