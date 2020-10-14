Achain (ACT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.94 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $8.08 million and $5.94 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.04956442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00053089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

