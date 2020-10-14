Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 14.7%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price fell 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.05. 1,226,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 620,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $177.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.