Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $11.77. Addex Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

