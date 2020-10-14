Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 724,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,271,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.