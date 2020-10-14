AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 1,023,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,021,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

