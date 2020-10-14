AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 1,023,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,021,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
About AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
