Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $352.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

