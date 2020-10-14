AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 21.1%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price was down 21.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 2,461,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,056,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.09.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 625.09% and a negative return on equity of 932.89%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 630.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit