AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 21.1%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price was down 21.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 2,461,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,056,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.09.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 625.09% and a negative return on equity of 932.89%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 630.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

