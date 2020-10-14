Alan Collins Acquires 21 Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) Stock

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) insider Alan Collins purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £113.82 ($148.71).

Shares of JAM traded down GBX 3.74 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 537.26 ($7.02). 72,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 473.39. JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.50 ($4.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 546.58 ($7.14). The company has a quick ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 58.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.