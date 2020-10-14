Alan Collins Acquires 21 Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) Stock

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) insider Alan Collins purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £113.82 ($148.71).

Shares of JAM traded down GBX 3.74 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 537.26 ($7.02). 72,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 473.39. JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.50 ($4.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 546.58 ($7.14). The company has a quick ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 58.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit