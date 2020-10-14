Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $308.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $168.12 and a one year high of $310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

