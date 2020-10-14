Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $13.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.