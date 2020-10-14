Altus Midstream (ALTM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE: ALTM) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2020 – Altus Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation's production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. "

10/8/2020 – Altus Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Altus Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2020 – Altus Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Altus Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2020 – Altus Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Altus Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

ALTM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,163. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,517.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 117.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter.

