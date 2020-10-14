Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amcor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 19,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,158,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

