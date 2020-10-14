American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Announces Dividend Increase – $40.00 Per Share

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $160.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from American Restaurant Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $35.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICTPU opened at $800.00 on Wednesday. American Restaurant Partners has a fifty-two week low of $600.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $835.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $748.51.
American Restaurant Partners Company Profile
