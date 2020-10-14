American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Announces Dividend Increase – $40.00 Per Share

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $160.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from American Restaurant Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICTPU opened at $800.00 on Wednesday. American Restaurant Partners has a fifty-two week low of $600.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $835.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $748.51.

American Restaurant Partners Company Profile

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

