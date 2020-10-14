American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Plans Dividend Increase – $40.00 Per Share

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $160.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from American Restaurant Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $35.00.
Shares of ICTPU opened at $800.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $835.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.51. American Restaurant Partners has a 1 year low of $600.00 and a 1 year high of $1,250.12.
About American Restaurant Partners
