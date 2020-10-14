American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 4,508,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,191,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

American Well Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWL)

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit