Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.7% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $241.79. 14,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,553. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

