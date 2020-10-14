Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.