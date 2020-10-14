Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,676 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

AMGN traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,553. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

