Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post $352.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.35 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $429.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,301. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.