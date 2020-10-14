Analyzing Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Bank Ozk pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank Ozk pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank Ozk has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank Ozk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bank Ozk and HomeStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Ozk $1.27 billion 2.22 $425.91 million $3.30 6.60 HomeStreet $352.04 million 1.87 $17.51 million $1.70 17.01

Bank Ozk has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. Bank Ozk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Ozk and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Ozk 21.95% 6.49% 1.09% HomeStreet 13.45% 8.19% 0.81%

Volatility & Risk

Bank Ozk has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank Ozk and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Ozk 0 6 2 0 2.25 HomeStreet 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bank Ozk currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Bank Ozk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Ozk is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Summary

Bank Ozk beats HomeStreet on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; small business administration, farm service agency, and USDA guaranteed loans; commercial and industrial loans; and loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. The company also ACH, wire transfer, zero balance accounts, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services. In addition, it provides personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts; and trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other incidental services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services. It provides consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2019, it had a networki of 62 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 4 primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Southern California, Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

